HANOVER — A temporary employee at Dartmouth College has been fired and banned from campus after allegedly assaulting people at the school earlier this week, according to college administrators.
The college’s Department of Safety and Security received two separate reports of students who had experienced “unwanted sexual touching on campus” on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday email to students from Scott Brown, the dean of the college, and Keiselim Montas, the director of the Department of Safety and Security.
Subsequently, the department and the Hanover police investigated the incident and learned of a third incident. On Thursday, Hanover Police Lt. Mike Schibuola said they had identified five alleged victims.
Schibuola said the male employee is a New Hampshire resident.
Diana Lawrence, a college spokeswoman, declined to comment on the ongoing police investigation in a Thursday email. She referred questions to Hanover police.
On Tuesday, the employee was immediately relieved of his duties, removed from campus and is “permanently prohibited from entering campus,” the college’s Wednesday email said.
“We are still actively investigating the allegations ...” Schibuola said. “At this time no arrests have been made.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
