CLAREMONT — A Claremont man is in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after being shot on Monday evening, according to police.
The victim, 34-year-old Loren Richardson, and 29-year-old Kody Bardin, also of Claremont, are alleged to have forced their way into an apartment at the intersection of Trinity and Walnut streets, according to a news release on Tuesday from the Claremont Police Department.
Richardson was allegedly armed with a firearm while he and Bardin assaulted an occupant of the apartment in the kitchen.
A different person in the apartment, who was not identified by police, overheard the assault, brandished his own pistol and fired two rounds, striking Richardson once in the chest.
Claremont Police were called to respond to the shooting at 6:15 p.m.
Following the incident, Richardson and Bardin fled the apartment.
Richardson first received treatment at Valley Regional Hospital, before being transferred to DHMC, where police said he is in critical but stable condition.
In connection with the shooting, Claremont Police have charged Bardin with robbery, burglary, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and simple assault.
Also charged in the case is Emily Engerman, 20, of Claremont, who faces charges of falsifying physical evidence, though police have not said how Engerman is connected to the incident.
Claremont Police have had assistance from the Lebanon Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police and the Sullivan County Attorney’s Office in the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Those with relevant information are asked to call Claremont Police Det. Richard Bell at 603-542-7010 or the Claremont Police anonymous tip line 603-542-7026.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.