CLAREMONT — A Claremont man is in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after being shot on Monday evening, according to police.

The victim, 34-year-old Loren Richardson, and 29-year-old Kody Bardin, also of Claremont, are alleged to have forced their way into an apartment at the intersection of Trinity and Walnut streets, according to a news release on Tuesday from the Claremont Police Department.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

