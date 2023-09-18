New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness has ousted its CEO Chris Rondeau and installed former Gov. Craig Benson, a longtime company board member, as interim leader.

According to a company press release issued Friday, the shakeup is the result of “the decision by the Board to transition to new leadership,” and “not the result of any material or unexpected financial events.”

