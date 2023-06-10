Due to low staffing and lack of work availability, Peterborough Fire and Rescue will not handle ambulance transfers from Monadnock Community Hospital (MCH) to nearby facilities such as Catholic Medical Center in Manchester for non-life-threatening situations.

According to Fire Chief Ed Walker, the department will no longer handle transfers related to patients experiencing mild sickness, infections and bone fractures, known as routine transfers. Instead, Walker stated the department will accept a transfer if the patient is “suffering a truly critical injury or illness who, without receiving immediate life-saving surgical or medical interventions not available at MCH, has a significant risk of mortality.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.