When Anthony Poore thinks about ways to retain young people, especially people of color in New Hampshire, he knows no single solution exists. But as he breaks it down into smaller pieces, he considers the lived experiences of his two daughters.

His daughters represent one of the smallest racial minority groups in the state — Poore is Black and their mom is Colombian. His eldest daughter decided to stay in New Hampshire, earning a degree from Southern New Hampshire University and working towards a Masters in Business Administration. The youngest, left for college in Rhode Island.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.