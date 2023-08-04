Once the pandemic revealed the state’s dire shortage of health care and other workers, state officials moved quickly to ease or quicken the licensing process. Gov. Chris Sununu signed the most sweeping change into law in June, allowing any licensed professional to practice here if their home state’s licensing requirements are “substantially similar” to New Hampshire’s.

But Sununu’s recent letter to the Board of Mental Health Practice, blasting it for failing to move forward on a 2021 significant licensing change, illustrates how slow progress can be.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

