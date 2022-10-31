MANCHESTER — U.S. Representative Chris Pappas, D-N.H., joined with local first responders and law enforcement officials on Friday to discuss the state of fentanyl usage in the Manchester area and what can be at the federal level to stem the tide of the illegal substance that has become a key component of the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and controlled substance designed for pain relief is approximately 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It has largely either supplanted other illegal drugs or is secretly laced into other illegal drugs used at the street level in New Hampshire.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.