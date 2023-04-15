Congressman Chris Pappas has introduced federal legislation that would spare future PFAS rebate recipients across the country from what his constituents in New Hampshire experienced this tax season.

Private well users who applied for and received rebates from the state to remediate PFAS contamination in their wells or connect to a public water supply were surprised by 1099-G tax forms in the mail this winter – telling them the rebates were considered federal taxable income by the Internal Revenue Service.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.