New England’s grid operator says approximately 2.4 million more electric vehicles could be driving on the region’s roads in the next decade. But clean energy advocates say without significant improvements to EV infrastructure and policy in New Hampshire, uptake here will lag behind.
The new preliminary draft figures, released this month by ISO New England, take into account a mix of local policies and manufacturing timelines. It also cites several federal policies, such as tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act and the EPA’s Clean School Bus grants program, that are part of the White House’s efforts to dramatically reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.
The draft forecast shows the biggest percent increase for EV’s in new light-duty fleet vehicles, such as delivery trucks and passenger vans. Personal EV’s would still account for the vast majority of electric vehicles, with over 300,000 new personal EV’s to be added annually by 2031.
More electric vehicles on the road will require big upgrades to the region’s charging infrastructure and power grid and to its automotive and energy workforce. The N.H. Public Utilities Commission approved a plan last year to allow Eversource to build EV charging stations in the state.
But in infrastructure and incentives, New Hampshire is significantly behind neighboring states.
According to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, New Hampshire has less than half the number of charging stations in Maine and significantly fewer than the number in Vermont. Tourists driving EV’s have limited access to universal charging stations, with only a few sprinkled north of Franconia Notch.
According to ISO New England’s 2022 forecast, New Hampshire is expected to contribute to only 4 percent of the overall EV increase over the next decade, in part due to local policies and infrastructure.
Chris Skoglund, the director of energy transition at Clean Energy NH, says ISO New England’s estimates tend to be conservative, but they provide a roadmap for electrification.
“While the exact impact is unknown, we have a conservative idea of what the vehicle market will look like and therefore can model the impacts to the transportation, energy, and electricity systems,” he said. “The data points out that New Hampshire energy policy does not have the luxury of time. Change is coming fast.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.