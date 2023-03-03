New England’s grid operator says approximately 2.4 million more electric vehicles could be driving on the region’s roads in the next decade. But clean energy advocates say without significant improvements to EV infrastructure and policy in New Hampshire, uptake here will lag behind.

The new preliminary draft figures, released this month by ISO New England, take into account a mix of local policies and manufacturing timelines. It also cites several federal policies, such as tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act and the EPA’s Clean School Bus grants program, that are part of the White House’s efforts to dramatically reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.