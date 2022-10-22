The Executive Council approved a request Wednesday from the Department of Health and Human Services to share information with the state’s five Community Action Program agencies so they can contact households about food and fuel assistance ahead of an expensive heating season.

The department is now authorized to share names, mailing and email addresses, and phone numbers with those agencies to aid in outreach efforts, according to the request. The confidential data would be used only for that purpose, the request states. The agencies already assist families with enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Fuel Assistance Program.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

