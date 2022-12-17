As he looks back on 2022, Adam Gaudet, outgoing president of the N.H. Association of Realtors, sees what he describes as a “mixed bag” in the state’s residential real estate market, depending on whether you were a seller or a buyer.

“Many sellers received top dollar offers with little to no contingencies for much of 2022,” said Gaudet, owner/broker of 603 Birch Realty in Concord. “Demand continues to outpace the supply, making it a tough year for buyers. Buyers competed heavily in the spring market, many of those who weren’t successful are still looking, but are now facing much higher interest rates and can’t afford the same price point they could a year ago.”

