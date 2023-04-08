Hiking in the White Mountains, the state’s beaches and thousands of acres of state parks — New Hampshire’s vast outdoor recreation attracts young people each year.
But a lack of affordable housing, virtually no public transportation, slim diversity and a non-existent nightlife in the state makes living here a drag, according to a survey from Stay Work Play, a nonprofit in the state that works to attract younger residents.
Statewide, New Hampshire lacks diversity, with 93 percent of residents identifying as white, according to the U.S. census.
And in terms of navigation, the state uses bus systems for public transportation with the only commuter rail zipping through the Seacoast as it runs between Boston and Brunswick, Maine.
For 70 percent of respondents, affordable housing was an area in which the state was worse off compared to other places. This comes at a time when the state faces a clear shortage of homes — with an estimated 20,000 units needed by 2030 to keep up with demand — alongside a historically low rental vacancy rate. And as young families look to build a life in the state, child care also remains a top concern, with 8 in 10 respondents stating the state was worse off than elsewhere.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
