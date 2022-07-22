New Hampshire has agreed to repay nearly $8 million to the federal government after an audit found shortcomings in opioid treatment programs for the state’s Medicaid patients.

The audit, conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, found over 90 percent of the opioid treatment programs that cared for New Hampshire patients on Medicaid between July 2016 and July 2019 did not meet state and federal requirements.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

