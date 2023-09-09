Older workers

Evelyn Adams, 69, of White River Junction, Vt., bags groceries for a customer at the Co-op Food Store in White River Junction on Aug. 25. Adams has worked at the store for more than a decade.

 Alex Driehaus / Valley News of Lebanon

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Evelyn Adams, who turns 69 this month, had hoped to fully retire by now. She has worked over 50 years in the customer service industry, beginning as a waitress at the age of 15 to her present job as a cashier at the Co-op Food Store in White River Junction — a supermarket where she has worked for nearly 18 years, dating back to when it was P&C Foods.

“I was going to retire but then decided that my income was not enough and that I would have to keep working for a while,” Adams said in an interview.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

