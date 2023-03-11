The New Hampshire office market has seen a steady decline in its vacancy rate this year. Falling by 0.7 percent since last year, the overall vacancy rate ended the year at 10.7 percent. Although higher than pre-pandemic levels, some large vacancies are being filled.
Some of the change in the vacancy rate is due to the residential conversion that is ongoing in the Concord, Manchester and Nashua submarkets. However, in the Salem submarket the 1.5 percent drop in the vacancy rate was due to new tenants entering the market. Unfortunately, this shift is not long term. For example, the 16,000-square-foot unit that Optima Dermatology is operating out of in Salem will become vacant once its new facility is built in Windham in 2023.
While vacancy dropped over the last year, the overall asking rate increased by 5.4 percent year-over-year and ended the quarter at $20.65 modified gross. This is the largest increase the market has seen in more than five years. Rental rates in the Dover and Salem submarkets had the largest shift, increasing by more than 12 percent each.
In the Salem submarket, the factors contributing most to the rise is due to landlords increasing asking rates on space that has been on the market for a while and some lower-priced space being leased this year, leaving only higher-priced space on the market.
The rents in the Class A category had the largest change year-over-year, increasing by 5.8 percent ($1.37 per square foot) and ending the quarter at $24.85 modified gross. This was mostly attributed to shifts in the Salem and Nashua submarkets. Similarly to the Salem submarket, the increase in the Nashua submarket rents was due to an increase in space that has been on the market.
In the Dover submarket, our smallest office submarket with 1.6 million square feet, the large shifts in the vacancy rate and rents were due to buildings hitting the market — like 100 Education Way in Dover. This 99,675-square-foot building was the former home of Cognia and purchased last year by the Kane Co. The building underwent renovations and was brought to the market in the third quarter this year.
While New Hampshire looks to be stabilizing from the impact of the work-from-home model — offices downsizing or closing — 2023 will still be impacted. Some companies may still downsize, while others are realizing the need to have employees back in the office. It will take more time for the market to know the final impact of the new workplace model.
Industrial space
The vacancy rate in the New Hampshire industrial market was unchanged year-over-year, ending 2022 at 2.9 percent. While there were ample transactions this year, there were new larger vacancies that hit the market.
Looking at the different industrial categories, the flex category had the largest decrease in its vacancy rate, falling by 2.2 percent year-over-year, ending the fourth quarter at 4.9 percent. This major shift was due to space in the Dover submarket when Sig Sauer leased roughly 123,000 square feet in Durham while renovating its new facility in Rochester. The Durham space may not be occupied for long, as the renovations at its Rochester facility should be done by the middle of 2023.
Even with vacancy leveling out, the overall rental rate has continued to climb for the last two years by 22.8 percent year-over-year and ending the year at $10.96 modified gross. The only submarket to see a drop in it was Portsmouth, which fell by 6.1 percent ($0.60 per square foot) due to changes in the warehouse/distribution category.
Typically if the vacancy rate falls, rents would remain flat or increase. The overall vacancy rate in the Portsmouth submarket dropped by 0.5 percent year-over-year. Yet, due to only three availabilities on the market in the warehouse/distribution category listed at rents well below the previous average, rents fell.
Kristie Russell is Colliers’ research manager for New Hampshire and Maine.
