If and when future African American burial grounds are uncovered in New Hampshire, state law now explicitly outlines how their discovery should be handled.

Senate Bill 11, signed into law this month by Gov. Chris Sununu, requires that descendants or the descendant community be consulted prior to the excavation or exploration of African American burial grounds. Because finding direct ancestors can be difficult, the term “descendant community” typically refers to people who have ancestral, racial, or cultural ties to the burials in question.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

