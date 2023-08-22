The Nature Conservancy has added another 870 acres to its Maidstone Bends Preserve on the Upper Connecticut River, and more than half of the land is located in a drinking water protection area.

A mix of farmland, woods, wetlands, and expansive floodplains, the recent purchase expands the preserve in Northumberland and Groveton to 1,250 total acres. The state’s Fish and Game Department will hold a conservation easement on a 358-acre portion of the property.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

