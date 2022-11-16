COLUMBIA — A stray pen mark on the handwritten election night returns sent to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office is the apparent culprit behind a misreporting of election results in the U.S. Senate race in this small northern town.

Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office recorded that Columbia — a town of 790 residents — tallied 1,106 votes for U.S. Sen Maggie Hassan and 193 for Republican rival, Donald Bolduc.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

