Jaffrey-Rindge school district Moderator Robert Schaumann listens as Superintendent Reuben Duncan gives an overview of the proposed budget at last week’s deliberative session.

 ASHLEY SAARI / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District’s proposed budget of $30.4 million, and all other articles, passed through deliberative session last week untouched by residents.

A total of 49 residents from Rindge and 39 from Jaffrey attended the session, but asked few questions and made no amendments to the articles presented.

