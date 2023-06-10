Zenagui Brahim

Zenagui Brahim, president of the N.H. Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which will administer the $400,000 National Institute of Standards and Technology grant.

 Courtesy

A federal grant of $400,000 is directed to New Hampshire manufacturers to help them build a supply chain that relies more on local and national suppliers and less on foreigners companies.

The grant will be administered by the N.H. Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NHMEP), which its president, Zenagui Brahim, described as a nonprofit organization with a mandate “to work with small and medium-sized manufacturers that need assistance in any way. The purpose behind that is to keep businesses here and to keep jobs in the United States.”

