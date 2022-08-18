GOFFSTOWN — The N.H. Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College (NHIOP) has released its August poll of New Hampshire registered voters, showing tightening margins between generic congressional Democrats and Republicans, but difficult paths forward for New Hampshire’s incumbents as 68 percent of Granite Staters feeling the country is on the wrong track.
In the poll, which talked to nearly 2,000 registered voters across New Hampshire between Aug. 9 and 11, voters still preferred Republicans over Democrats when it comes to who they want to send to Congress, 46 percent-43 percent. That figure is the same as this time last year, the first time in over three years that Republicans had taken a generic ballot advantage. However, earlier this year, Democrats had seen a dip as voters looking for other options rose to as high as 10 percent, now down to just 2 percent.
Incumbent U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas (District 1), Ann McLane Kuster (District 2) and Incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, all three Democrats, saw approval ratings comparable to the generic ratings for Democratic congressional candidates on the ballot, but the poll did not include potential Republican challengers, who will be known officially next month. However when voters were asked if other people should be given a chance to do their jobs, all three saw negative ratings.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also saw his job approval numbers slip to 60 percent, down from 62 percent in March 2022 and a high of 77 percent in June 2020. In the matchup between Sununu and presumptive Democratic nominee Tom Sherman, Sununu leads Sherman 48-29 percent, with 18 percent still undecided and 4 percent opting for a third candidate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.