Voters appeared to split the two statewide ballot questions on Tuesday, approving an amendment to the state’s Constitution to remove a role that had already been made redundant, but turning down a chance to re-work the state’s guiding document through a Constitutional Convention.

The first question sought to relocate the title of Register of Probate to the state’s history books since, explained Anna Brown, director of research and analysis for the voter education nonprofit Citizens Count, the role had largely been removed of any responsibilities after a reorganization of the judicial branch.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

