Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday that New Hampshire will receive $15.5 million from Walmart over the next year to fund recovery services and treatment for people living with opioid use disorder.

The agreement is part of a national settlement with the supermarket and pharmacy chain that alleges Walmart contributed to the opioid crisis by not properly overseeing the dispensing of the medications at its pharmacies.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

