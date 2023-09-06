LEBANON — New Hampshire officials are coming to the Upper Valley later this month to hold a public forum on the state’s 10-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which is undergoing its biannual update.

The meeting is a chance for residents to weigh in on how the state prioritizes repairs and upgrades to roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

