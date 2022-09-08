New Hampshire is among 34 U.S. states and territories that will share in a $438.5 million settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. over charges that it downplayed its products’ risks and targeted underage buyers, several states announced.

In the settlement, announced Tuesday, Juul said it would stop certain kinds of marketing, including the use of cartoons, product placement and depictions of users under 35.

