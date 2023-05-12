CLAREMONT — A Claremont attorney and former president of the New Hampshire Bar Association has been suspended from practicing law over mishandling clients’ money.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court suspended the law practice of Lisa Wellman-Ally, stating that she “engaged in serious misconduct which poses an immediate and substantial threat of serious harm to the public or the integrity of the legal profession,” according to an order released by the court.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

