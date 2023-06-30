In a unanimous opinion released Thursday, the N.H. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a lower court’s stalking order, which prohibits the defendant from posting the name or any images of his victim on any social media platform.

In February 2022, a circuit court judge granted a stalking petition request filed by a victim identified by her initials S.D. She alleged that for years, N.B., described as an acquaintance from high school with whom she had no personal relationship, created and posted images on social media depicting her likeness in disturbing and often violent situations.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

