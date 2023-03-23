The N.H. Supreme Court has ruled that people who have been exposed to toxic substances cannot try to recover the costs of medical testing from polluters if they’re not currently sick.

The ruling stems from a case still pending in a lower court, which was brought by people living near the Saint Gobain manufacturing facility in Merrimack who say they were exposed to PFOA, a PFAS chemical that may lead to increased risks of health problems. Among other requests, residents want the company to pay for medical monitoring for those potential illnesses.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

