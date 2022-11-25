The state Supreme Court has issued what attorneys are calling another win for members of the public seeking access to government records. In a 3-2 decision, the majority reaffirmed the protections under the state’s right-to-know law, including the right to attorney’s fees.

“What I was struck with here is the fact that the court really puts the burden on the public body to inform itself of what the law is,” said lawyer William Chapman, who has handled right-to-know cases for media outlets and others for years. “So (a governmental body) simply can’t say, ‘I don’t think the request has reasonably described the records that the requester wants.’ ”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

