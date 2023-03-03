After more than a year of deliberations, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has deadlocked in a case over what records the governor’s office needs to make public. The two-to-two ruling, with a recusal from Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, means a lower court’s decision siding with Gov. Chris Sununu’s office will stay in place.

At issue are a series of emails between Sununu staffers, on private email accounts, and employees of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, a group led by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

