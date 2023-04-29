Protest at the N.H. Statehouse

A crowd gathered at the N.H. Statehouse in March to oppose several bills dealing with the rights of LGBTQ+ youth.

The N.H. Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case brought by a Manchester parent challenging school policies around transgender and nonbinary students.

The parent says she was kept in the dark when her child began using a different name and identifying as a different gender at school — something the parent objected to.

