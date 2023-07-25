New Hampshire students are learning at a faster pace in 2023 than in 2019, new figures suggest — an indication that schools and teachers are beginning to turn around learning loss from COVID-19.

Data from the N.H. Student Assessment System shows that New Hampshire students in 3rd to 8th grade are learning at a faster rate of acceleration in math and English language arts than students in those same grades did four years ago. The pattern is the same for students in 11th grade.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.