For almost 50 years, state law has dictated that New Hampshire hold the first presidential primary in the country. But under a proposal backed unanimously by the state Senate Thursday, voters in 2024 could be asked to take it a step further and enshrine New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation status in the state constitution.

The proposal, which one senator called a “belt and suspenders” approach to protecting New Hampshire’s presidential primary, comes as the Democratic National Committee is poised to put South Carolina at the head of the nominating queue. That plan has the blessing of President Biden, who revived his own campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination with a win in South Carolina in 2020.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

