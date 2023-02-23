A state Senate committee recommended permanently reauthorizing New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion program Wednesday, after a broad coalition of businesses, health care providers and patients testified in support.

“The question for us today is: has Medicaid expansion worked?” Republican Senate President Jeb Bradley said at the start of a hearing Wednesday. “And I think you’re going to hear a lot of testimony today that the answer clearly and unequivocally is yes.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

