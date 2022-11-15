20221112-LOC-Statehouse

Candidates in the state had a Monday deadline to request a recount of the Nov. 8 election results, and over 30 took advantage of it. The tally available from the Secretary of State’s Office late Monday included 28 N.H. House races, two for state Senate, and another for Hillsborough County register of deeds.

Heading into Monday morning, the Republicans appeared to hold a 203-197 majority in the N.H. House of Representatives, according to results verified by the secretary of state last week. That had already changed by the afternoon, when the recount of the Manchester Ward 6 race flipped the seat from Republican to Democrat by one vote.

