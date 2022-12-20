The N.H. Secretary of State says the ballot machines the state tested out in this year’s midterm election counted votes accurately but ran into hardware issues, slowing the voting process on Election Day.

Voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock cast their ballots in a state pilot program on Nov. 8 using machines manufactured by a company called VotingWorks. The machines use software that’s open source — meaning anyone can see its programming for tabulating votes.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

