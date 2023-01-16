Orion Murphy

Keene boys hockey goalie Orion Murphy.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The NIL wave sweeping college sports has hit New Hampshire high schools.

Short for name, image and likeness, NIL has become shorthand for the ability of amateur athletes to receive endorsements and other forms of compensation as a result of their athletic fame. What began as a major push in the NCAA world in the summer of 2021 has now trickled down to the high school level.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.