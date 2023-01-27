New Hampshire is going after two cryptocurrency companies that it says owes Granite State residents money, as regulators continue to wrestle with how to oversee digital assets using regulatory and legal systems created for very different types of investments.

The Secretary of State’s Bureau of Securities Regulation said Thursday it has submitted separate petitions against Voyager Digital Ltd and Celsius Network Inc., accusing them of fraud and selling unregistered securities. Both entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in New York last summer; the Bureau has submitted its bankruptcy claims, including seeking restitution for New Hampshire investors.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

