LEBANON — A new statewide solid waste plan, which hopes to encourage more sustainable management, has been drafted after almost two decades of delay at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

New Hampshire aims to reduce disposal of municipal solid waste, as well as construction and demolition debris, by 25 percent in 2030 and by 45 percent by 2050. The plan — which was last updated in 2003 — is to be addressed over 10 years and hopes to help get the state to its reduction goals by limiting waste at the source, as well as increasing waste diversion.

Frances Mize is a Report for America corps member.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

