Two New Hampshire residents are suing Harvard Pilgrim Health Care over a recent data breach.

In two separate class action lawsuits, they allege that Harvard Pilgrim and its parent company, Point32Health, failed to protect customer information by providing adequate cyber security. An April ransomware attack compromised the sensitive data of 2.5 million people, according to a disclosure filed with the federal government. The incident exposed information like their Social Security numbers, full names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, provider taxpayer identification numbers and medical histories.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.