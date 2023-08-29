Earlier this month, top energy officials from each of the other New England states sent a letter to ISO New England, advocating for the organization to include an executive-level environmental justice position in their next budget.

The ISO says they’ve included in their budget a “placeholder for a full-time position focused on environmental policy and consumer affairs,” which will allow for further discussion among New England leaders.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

