New Hampshire is one of 34 states that has reached a $450 million settlement with Endo, an Ireland-based drugmaker, over its marketing and promotion efforts related to opioids.

In the agreement, Endo International plc, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday night in the Southern District of New York, resolves allegations that it used deceptive marketing of Opana ER and downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits.

