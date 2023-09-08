20220924-LOC-Maplewood6

Sierra Fulcher, LNA, left, and Darline Lee, CNA, assemble lunches for residents at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland in this September 2022 file photo. The county nursing home estimates it would need 20 more nursing professionals to operate at capacity under new federal staffing rules.

 Aaron Lipsky for The Sentinel

New Hampshire nursing homes are pushing back on a new Biden administration proposal to establish minimum staffing requirements, saying it’s unworkable at a time when they’re already struggling to hire staff.

The proposal would require nursing homes to maintain certain staff-to-resident ratios for registered nurses and licensed nursing assistants. It would also require facilities to have a registered nurse on site 24/7 — up from the current eight-hour requirement.

