A federal judge said New Hampshire has one year to stop holding psychiatric patients in hospital emergency rooms, overriding pleas from state health officials for more time to make that change.

The judge also said the state can only hold people in emergency rooms for up to six hours, before transferring them to another facility for treatment. State officials were asking for a timeline of up to 12 hours.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

