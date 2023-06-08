A new National Institutes of Health study suggests prenatal exposure to PFAS is linked to slightly higher body mass index and obesity risk in children. Some of the data used came from New Hampshire.

The N.H. Birth Cohort Study — operated out of the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth — was one of eight groups assessed in the national study, which used pooled data from 1,391 mother-child pairs all enrolled in the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes Program.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

