Services covered under New Hampshire’s dental benefit for adults on Medicaid include oral examinations, X-rays, teeth cleaning, topical fluoride, restorative services such as filling cavities, and oral surgery to relieve pain, eliminate infection or prevent tooth loss.

CLAREMONT — In the first two weeks after New Hampshire launched a new Medicaid dental benefit for adults, 75 Medicaid patients called Community Dental Care of Claremont, according to the executive director of the nonprofit that operates the clinic on Tremont Street.

“That’s a lot,” Sally Bouchard, the executive director, said in a Wednesday phone interview.

