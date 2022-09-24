20220924-BIZ-Chips gsnc

 Courtesy

Ever since onsemi Corp. acquired the formerly bankrupt GT Advanced Technologies facility in Hudson in November, the plant has been growing silicon carbon crystals like wild in order to feed companies’ appetite for the material, which is used in the worldwide production of semiconductors, or computer chips. Because of that demand, onsemi has doubled its workforce to 185 people in Hudson, while it has ramped up production fivefold.

And thanks to the $52.2 billion CHIPS Act, which was signed into law in August, the company may be growing a whole lot more.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

