NEWPORT — Testing required by a new state law has found multiple water fixtures at Newport Middle and High School, and Richards Elementary School, that must be replaced to abate lead contamination.

With 16 drinking fountains and faucets closed across the three schools, school officials have brought in bottled water to serve the school population and are installing Watts filters, designed to remove lead, on the contaminated pipes. Water fixtures where elevated levels of lead were detected have been taped off.

Mize is a Report for America corps member.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

