Joshua Leavitt

Joshua Leavitt stands outside the inn he owns in Strafford shortly before leaving to begin his 28-month sentence at the federal penitentiary in Lewiston, Pa. He pleaded guilty last year to fraud involving federal funds aimed at supporting businesses during the pandemic.

 Allegra Boverman

Before Joshua Leavitt started his 28-month sentence in federal prison in Lewisburg, Pa., for fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief funds, the self-described serial entrepreneur had a few things to say.

“I knew I inflated payroll a bit to keep the existing companies going,” he said. “However, it feels more than a little unbalanced to make me the poster child … when the government admits on its own to hundreds of billions of dollars in known losses to China alone.”

