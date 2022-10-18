Winning a lot of money in the lottery is a dream shared by many. Even as I write this, I am fantasizing about buying my own island and naming it the Isle of Style. One thing that is not shared by everyone, though, is an opinion on anonymity for the winner. Some winners don’t mind their names being released, while others prefer discretion. In New Hampshire, you have the ability to choose anonymity…as long as you don’t sign the ticket with your actual name.
So far in 2022, there have been three lottery tickets with prizes of $1 million or more sold in New Hampshire. In all three instances, the winners chose to have their names publicized. The most recent was Patricia LaPlante of Concord, who bought a $1 million Powerball ticket at Kwik Stop on Loudon Road in Concord in August.
Based on statistics from the New Hampshire Lottery Commission (NH Lottery), most winners in the Granite State claim their prize with their real name.
“In looking back over a dozen prizes of $1 million and greater,” says NH Lottery’s Director of Marketing, Maura McCann. “About 20 percent have claimed in the name of a trust.”
Last year, three New Hampshire winners chose to remain anonymous, the most recent being October 2021, wherein the Manchester West Side Nominee Trust claimed a $2 million Powerball ticket.
Currently, there are only 11 states where lottery winners have a legal right to remain anonymous: Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In some other states, such as New Hampshire, a winner can claim anonymously through a trust. Conversely, California strictly prohibits any form of anonymity for lottery winners.
In 2018, a woman only referred to as Jane Doe purchased a Powerball ticket at Reed’s Ferry Market in Merrimack and won the $559.7 million jackpot. At the time, her jackpot was the eighth largest prize in US history and fifth largest in Powerball history. In her excitement, she followed the instructions on the back of the ticket, which told her to sign it. She later realized this meant her name would be publicized upon redemption of her ticket.
Until signed, lottery tickets are considered bearer instruments, meaning whoever holds the document owns it. Once it is signed, it becomes a public document. The back of a lottery ticket even reads, “All documents received by the NH Lottery Commission are subject to Public Records Law RSA 91-A. It is the practice of the Lottery Commission to release the names and hometowns of winners of lottery prizes.” The ticket does not advise winners of the option to claim through a trust, but it is detailed on the NH Lottery website.
Concerned about her privacy, Jane Doe contacted an attorney who advised her that she could create a trust to collect her winnings anonymously. However, NH Lottery would not allow her to white-out her name, as they believed they were legally obligated to release her name under the state’s Right-to-Know law. Doe then filed a complaint at the Superior Court in Nashua.
The ensuing case boiled down to whether Jane Doe’s right to privacy outweighed NH Lottery’s government procedures and the public’s right to transparency.
Through her lawyers, William Shaheen and Steven Gordon of Shaheen and Gordon, Doe recounted a half-dozen instances of lottery winners who faced “life-threatening consequences” after their identities were disclosed, making emphasis of a winner in Georgia who was killed in a home invasion in 2016.
“Every winner is an individual and we respect and understand some players wish to remain anonymous by claiming their winnings through a trust,” says John Conforti, Chief Compliance Officer of NH Lottery, who was the Assistant Attorney General at the time. “The Jane Doe case in 2018 was unique in that the player had already signed her name on the back of the ticket before deciding she wanted to remain anonymous. This created an issue of whether the ticket with her name was subject to disclosure under RSA 91-A.”
As you can surmise by my continued usage of the name Jane Doe, the court ruled in her favor. Superior Court Judge Charles Temple ruled that she can keep her identity private — by claiming her winnings through a trust — but not her hometown.
Temple said Doe had met her burden of showing that her privacy outweighs the public’s interest in disclosing her name and that he had “no doubts whatsoever that should Ms. Doe’s identity be revealed, she will be subject to an alarming amount of harassment, solicitation, and other unwanted communications.”
Doe ended up establishing the Good Karma Family Trust of 2018, with Shaheen and Gordon as the trustees, to claim her winnings.
There are many reasons why a winner might choose to be anonymous, even if it’s just to avoid nagging phone calls from old friends and distant relatives who suddenly think you are the cat’s pajamas.
I just know one thing: I will be purchasing a Powerball ticket tonight and if I end up winning ... you’ll never know.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
