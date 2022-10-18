Winning a lot of money in the lottery is a dream shared by many. Even as I write this, I am fantasizing about buying my own island and naming it the Isle of Style. One thing that is not shared by everyone, though, is an opinion on anonymity for the winner. Some winners don’t mind their names being released, while others prefer discretion. In New Hampshire, you have the ability to choose anonymity…as long as you don’t sign the ticket with your actual name.

So far in 2022, there have been three lottery tickets with prizes of $1 million or more sold in New Hampshire. In all three instances, the winners chose to have their names publicized. The most recent was Patricia LaPlante of Concord, who bought a $1 million Powerball ticket at Kwik Stop on Loudon Road in Concord in August.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.